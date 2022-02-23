Love Island's Malin Andersson shares daughter's unusual name

Malin Andersson welcomed a baby girl last month.

The former Love Island star shared a sweet picture of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her Instagram page.

"Here she is," she captioned it. "Meet XAYA. 28.01.22.

"Me and Jared have been in the most beautiful, surreal baby bubble and so I took a month out to just focus on our family.

"I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after.

"I can't even describe the amount of love she has given us, and how it feels to be a mum again – but to a healthy baby. I look at her and I have to pinch myself.."

She continued: "She's the spit of her dad, and is covered in black thick hair (I'm jealous.)

"Thank-you for all of your messages, it's been overwhelming – you guys have really followed my journey and I'm in awe of all of your support.

"We are sending you all so much love."

Malin previously revealed her baby was due on the same date her first daughter, Consy, was due in 2019.

Photo credit: Malin Andersson - Instagram

Consy sadly passed away at four weeks old, after being born seven weeks premature. She was named after Malin's mother who died of cancer in 2017.

Malin, who appeared on the second series of the ITV2 show, previously spoke about finding out she was pregnant again after losing a baby.

"From the get-go I knew it was a girl, I had this gut feeling," she told OK! Magazine.

"So I was super happy. It just made sense to me. I don't know what it is but my family has a really strong feminine energy and I just thought I was having a girl.

"To make it even more special, my new baby shares the same due date as my daughter Consy. It is such a coincidence, but felt like a really nice sign, like it's meant to be."

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

