Love Island's Liam Reardon is "taking things slow" with Millie Court

Love Island star Liam Reardon has revealed that he and Millie Court are "taking things slow" after rumours that the pair had got back together.

The duo first met on the seventh series of the ITV reality show in 2021, eventually coupling up and winning the series ahead of Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

The pair continued their relationship outside of the villa before splitting up last year, but Reardon revealed to the Daily Star that they had begun to talk to each other again – but would be taking things slower this time around.

"Me and Millie, we're kind of taking things slow but we've been speaking. We did go our separate ways last year for a number of reasons," he said. "When you're in a relationship that's so public and there's a lot of people involved and you're criticised for this and that.

"It got to the point where he [sic] had to try and prove that we were happy and you know in doing that it kind of makes you unhappy then. But look, we've always kind of remained friends and always cared about [each other]. I've loved her since I've met her and that will always be the same."

“So we've just done things to try and build on that and we spoke again and now we're taking things slow. But you know I'm not saying we're back together, but if we were we're just trying to keep it quiet for now," he teased.

Whilst Reardon and Court look like they're rekindling their romance somewhat, former Islander Zara McDermott has landed her next television project, with the series four star fronting a BBC documentary about the inner workings of Ibiza.

"I'll be discovering what makes Ibiza tick and finding out what the future might hold for this ever changing island," she said of the project. "As the 'Instagram effect' makes Ibiza the place to be seen for more young Brits, I'm keen to explore how the island operates and deals with the challenges this poses."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

