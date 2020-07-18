Love Island's Laura Anderson and boyfriend mugged on holiday

From Digital Spy

Love Island star Laura Anderson has shared the news that she and her boyfriend Tom Brazier have been mugged while on holiday in Barcelona.

Former cabin crew member Laura and personal trainer Tom, who revealed that they are a couple in May, are currently enjoying a break in the Spanish city but their trip took a terrifying turn when they were targeted by criminals while heading back to their accommodation after an evening out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Laura, who came second in the 2018 series of the reality show with Paul Knops, told her Instagram followers about the "horrible" ordeal, warning her fans to be careful when out and about.

Photo credit: @lauraanderson1x - Instagram

Related: Love Island star shares truth about Maura rumours

"Me and Tom went for dinner then decided to walk a little bit, try get a photo and basically got mugged," she said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me before I swear, even when I worked for Emirates, travelling by myself and stuff, and Tom is pretty big.

"You know when you've just got a gut feeling? These two guys were just watching us and then I kept saying to Tom and he was like 'it's fine, it's fine'."

She explained that the couple had hailed a taxi and that when Tom had been about to climb into the car one of the men "came out of nowhere" and pushed him, trying to get hold of Tom's watch.

"So I just ran round the back of the cab and was like 'F**k off!' and whacked him on the shoulder with my phone which he could have taken," Laura said. "It was just horrible and Tom was like 'get back in the car' and we drove off. I didn't know where his friend was, I didn't know if he was gonna come from behind me, I didn't know if he had any weapons, you just don't know – just for a watch!

"So I just wanted to say if anyone goes to Barcelona or anywhere in Europe, the pickpockets and stuff like that are just rife but to be actually physically... Tom doesn't think he was attacked because he's very brave but the guy did attack him... I think we both reacted pretty well and it was fine."

Story continues

Laura then shared a further photo of a small cut on her hand which she sustained as a result of the incident, writing, "Just realised my wee cut from last night. Call me Rambo".

Her followers shared their relief that Laura and Tom were both okay after the incident, with fellow Love Island-er Ellie Brown commenting, "Glad yous are okay babe", and former The Only Way Is Essex star Vas J Morgan writing, "Omg I'm so sorry to hear that, sending love".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and you can catch up on the show via ITV Hub.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like