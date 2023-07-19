Love Island's Kady McDermott on what she's learned from return

Love Island spoilers follow.

Kady McDermott has spoken about what she's learned from her return to Love Island.

The legendary Islander was one of four dumped during Tuesday night's episode when the public voted Kady and Ouzy See one of the least compatible couples alongside Amber Wise and Joshua Brocklebank.

She had previously made a showstopping return as a bombshell seven years after she became one of the reality series' most memorable Islanders in 2016.

Following her departure on Tuesday (July 18), Kady spoke about some lessons she learned in returning to the villa.

"I definitely enjoyed the experience," she said. "I've learnt that I'm a very strong person but I am very emotional and there is nothing wrong with that.

"I've been quite reserved in the last three or four years, stayed within my circle of friends. But I've realised I'm still similar to the 20-year-old Kady in series two!"

Now that she's out of the villa, Kady explained how her second experience on Love Island compared to her first stint.

"It was so different, but there were so many aspects that were the same like the Beach Hut," she said. "It was a rollercoaster, but I loved it. There were such good people in there — people that I never would have met in the real world."

While she was involved in some of season two's most memorable moments, Kady says it was a moment from her return that has become her favourite Love Island memory.

"I think [my favourite memory is] genuinely just meeting everyone. They are such amazing people. loved every single person there," she said, adding: "But I have to say Ne-Yo before Casa Amor because that's when everyone was on such a good vibe."

Hip hop superstar Ne-Yo made a special guest appearance in the villa earlier in the summer — and Islanders were also treated to a live concert from Rita Ora just before the double elimination.

