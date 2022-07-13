Love Island's Jacques O'Neill Tearfully Explains His Exit From Show

Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill tearfully told his fellow contestants he was leaving the show to “get back to himself” as events leading up to his surprise exit aired.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed Jacques had chosen to quit the ITV2 reality show and had already left the villa.

Viewers then saw Jacques struggling to deal with the arrival of former contestant Adam Collard, who had expressed an interest in his current partner Paige Thorne.

He was angered after hearing Adam had made comments about him to Paige, who was later left unimpressed with his handling of the situation.

Jacques then said he realised that he had messed up an opportunity to show Paige he was working through issues that were first raised after she learned he had grown close to Cheyanne Kerr while she was away in Casa Amor.

“I’ve never been massively upset over a girl, in life I’d rather get away from things before I get hurt,” Jacques said the following morning.

Jacques and Paige said an emotional goodbye (Photo: ITV)

He then pulled in Paige for an emotional chat on the terrace, where he broke down in tears as he told her he would be leaving.

“I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here but I’m going to go home today. The only way I’m going to get back to myself is going home,” he said.

His revelation prompted Paige to cry and as they embraced he added: “You’ve got to still enjoy your time here. Just do what you need to do and I’ll be waiting for you.”

Through tears, Paige replied: “I don’t want you to go but also I want you to be happy and it hurts me seeing you in this way.”

Jacques added: “I just know for us to work I need to get back to myself and the only way I’m going to get back to myself is going home.”

In the beach hut, he admitted: “I’d say in the last week, the only thing keeping me in this place was Paige. That’s the only thing I was staying for. I’ve never felt this way for anyone so I just want to get home, be myself again and carry things on the outside.”

He added: “It’s just not fair on the girl she deserves better than me. It’s not the end of me and Paige because everyone knows what she means to me.”

Jacques tearfully revealed his decision to his fellow Islanders (Photo: ITV)

Jacques gathered the other Islanders around the fire pit to announce he would be leaving, saying: “For me and Paige to work, I need to be me best.

“I’ve got something special with Paige and I’m going to make sure that works on the outside as well.”

The news prompted tears from Jacques’ close friend Luca Bish, who commented that he wouldn’t even have been as upset if partner Gemma Owen had left the villa.

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2.

