Love Island's Jack Fowler reveals he was left unable to walk after rare illness

Love Island's Jack Fowler has revealed he was left unable to walk for weeks after suffering from a rare illness earlier this year. Jack, who appeared on the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show, fell ill with a rare neurological ­condition.

Speaking to the Oxford Union, via The Sun, the personal trainer revealed his spine became inflamed as a result of transverse myelitis.

"Instagram, social media is absolutely fake. At the start of this year - no one knows this - I had something called transverse myelitis. I lost all movement in my legs and my left arm, paralysed, I was in a wheelchair for two or three weeks," he shared.

Jack admitted that anyone who followed him on Instagram wouldn't have known anything was wrong because he kept posting pictures that told a totally different story.

"On my Instagram I was ­having a wicked time, I was having a great time," he went on. "I was in Dubai, I was in Thailand for all of the two weeks because that's the 'gram making it look like that. But realistically, I wasn't - I was going through the hardest time of my life."

Jack was speaking as part of a debate called Love Island: Should We Regret the Summer of Love? which also saw former contestants Malin Andersson and Amy Hart take part.

