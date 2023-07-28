Love Island's Iain Stirling reveals connection to contestant

As the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling is often at arm's-length from the ITV contestants, but not when it comes to one of this year's hopefuls.

Iain appeared on BBC's The One Show tonight (July 28) and chatted with hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp about this season and the 2023 Islanders.

The comedian has been providing clever commentary and witty one-liners as the narrator of Love Island since 2015 and, up until now, has never divulged any relationships or connections to contestants.

Is this anyone else's stand-out moment from this series of #LoveIsland? 👀@IainDoesJokes tells us about his BIZARRE connection with Ouzy outside of the show! 🏝#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/ssxWJvUA9K @LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NbDVRm45IN — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 28, 2023

Talking about "stand-out moments" so far this season, Iain referenced a moment with Ouzy, who joined the main villa from Casa Amor thanks to Ella T, which prompted Alex to ask the guest to clarify a rumour she heard.

Alex asked: "Is it right that you have got a connection with that particular contestant [Ouzy] outside the world of Love Island?"



BBC

Iain replied: "Because he's from Edinburgh, he did my auntie's kitchen about three years ago. My auntie sent a photo in our family WhatsApp group going this guy's gorgeous, he should go on Love Island."

Roman and Alex laughed as they were left puzzled by the odd connection.

Ouzy and Kady left the villa last week (July 18) and have recently shared some photos online as they settle back in to their pre-villa lives.

BBC

ITV2's Love Island final takes place on Monday (July 31), with one of the remaining couples taking home the £50,000 prize and crowned this year's winners.

Two couples have been left vulnerable ahead of Monday's final after tonight's episode (July 28), with the decision of their future left to the public.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

