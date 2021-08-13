Love Island's Hugo Hammond on whether he regrets 'tragic' comment

Photo credit: ITV

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has revealed who he thinks are the best and worst matched couples in the villa, before touching on his 'tragic' comment.

The original islander was dumped last week alongside Amy Day, after a five week stint on the show. And in a new episode of Text On The Beach with Cosmopolitan UK, he touched on everything from why he thinks his Love Island journey was "tragic" to Faye Winter and Teddy Soares getting back together.

"The best match is definitely Milliam [Millie Court and Liam Reardon]," Hugo began. "I absolutely love those two together. I spent all day with them and the connection they have is natural and organic, and they get along so well. They chat about normal things - not much juice, not much drama."

As for the worst match, Hugo admitted, "If there were bad matches, I think they would've been voted out by now. I was always hoping Tyler [Cruickshank] would win Kaz [Kamwi] back."

Speaking of saying his Love Island journey was "tragic" on Aftersun, Hugo continued, "My experience there has no reflection of Amy's journey. Walking in, no one stepped forward [for me]. Friendship couple with Sharon. Faye picks Liam at the firepit. Two bombshells come in for me, that weren't for me. I could go on. That's why I describe my journey as tragic."

As for Faye and Teddy getting back together? "It's not really anyone else's business apart from those two. If Faye's happy, if Teddy's happy, I'm happy. I think Teddy's been very patient and I don't think anyone could be as patient as he's been, but they're the perfect combination of Ying and Yang. The coolness of Teddy and the fiery of Faye. It seems to work for them."

Fair enough.

