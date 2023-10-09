Love Island's Faye Winter unveils short hair transformation

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Love Island's Faye Winter has unveiled a new hairstyle over the weekend.

The reality TV personality attended the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday (October 8), where she debuted a shorter, shoulder-length bob, which she paired with a black tulle gown.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Jay Younger has body part "reattached" after training accident

In an Instagram Story on her profile, Faye spoke to the camera alongside The Only Way is Essex's Pete Wicks, and fellow former Islander Maura Higgins, who previously denied that she and Winter had fallen out.



Meanwhile, Winter recently responded to the rumours that she would be returning to the Villa for the 'All Stars' series that is planned for next year.

Addressing the speculation, Winter said: "Obviously Love Island Games is going on in Fiji – I'm not there, I'm here.

"I don't know [about All Stars]. I definitely said I was gonna take this year and just be me. I always said if the opportunity comes to me, I'll decide as and when it comes. So, we'll wait and see.

"But yeah, who knows? I love Love Island. It was the best thing and it taught me so much about myself, and that was a big thing for me actually... Honey, if I'm not there, it's not happening. I will speak to the executives. I'll say, 'No! Let me in!'"

Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Jess Harding breaks silence following Sammy Root split

Back in the summer, Winter denied that she had started dating Toby Aromoloran following her split from Teddy Soares.

"Absolutely not, that would just be weird," she said when asked if they are or could become an item.

"It's so hard because as soon as guys and girls are friends, it's like, you've got to remember Toby was mine and Teddy's friend. There would never be anything more than that – I'm just very grateful for him."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like