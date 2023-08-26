Love Island's Ekin-Su details "nightmare" plane emergency with Davide

Getty Images

Love Island couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have experienced a "terrifying" airplane emergency on their way home from holiday.

Ekin-Su sent an alarming message on Twitter / X late Friday night (August 25) where she said she'd had a "nightmare experience" with Davide on their way home from Turkey.

The reality star's message, which was retweeted by Davide, indicated the "engine on the left exploded 4 times [with] flames and [there were] sparks [like] something from a movie".

"Emergency landed in Antalya. Most terrifying experience ever! Still worried about if we will make it safe," she wrote in a message where Davide was also tagged.

As of early Saturday morning (August 26), the couple had not offered any clarification on if they were indeed able to get home safely.

According to The Sun, the couple's flight was diverted and did indeed land in Antalya, Turkey as of 2.15am local time.

Digital Spy has reached out to representatives for both Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti for an update.

The shocking incident comes on the heels of Ekin-Su and Davide fueling rumours that they'd got back together two months after publicly announcing their separation.

Davide had posted on social media that he'd joined Ekin-Su on holiday in Turkey and was part of her birthday celebration earlier in the week.

The couple won the eighth series of Love Island in 2022 and went on to star in their own ITV2 spinoff series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings where they visited their families' homelands of Turkey and Italy respectively.

Davide announced on his Instagram that the pair had gone their separate ways in June, but insisted he would "continue to support Ekin [in] any way possible".

Ekin-Su would speak out a few weeks later to address swirling rumours around the reasons for their split, insisting that they still "care about each other" and remained on "good terms".

