Love Island's Chloe Burrows knows new islander Tyrique Hyde

Lifted Entertainment - ITV

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has revealed she knows the new 2023 islander Tyrique Hyde.



Speaking as a guest on the Vicky Pattison: The Secret To podcast, Burrows, who appeared on the seventh season of Love Island, explained how their paths had crossed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I know someone! Tyrique is Toby [Aromolaran]'s bestest friend in the whole world," she said.

ITV

Related: Love Island 2023 airs first dumping of the season

"So, I know him a little bit. I wouldn't say we’re best mates, but I do know him. And I think that the girls will absolutely fancy the pants off of him!"

Tyrique is looking for love in the villa as part of the current series of the show, and is paired with Ella Thomas at the moment.

Burrows has recently spoken about how her father cut all contact with her following her appearance on the show, where she came in at second place with Toby Aromolaran.

Burrows and Aromolaran dated briefly, but the relationship ended in October 2022.

Lifted Entertainment - ITV

Related: Love Island merchandise, gifts and more

The reality star said on The Fellas Podcast: "Yeah, my dad didn't speak to me for months. In fact, we've still not spoken. I had sex on TV!"

Burrows was also asked if she would consider signing up to the OnlyFans subscription site, and she replied: "My dad almost killed me for going on Love Island. I don't know if I could do OnlyFans."

Meanwhile, on one of the latest instalments (June 8) of the ITV2 reality show, Sammy Root entered the villa, and ended up on dates with three ladies: Ella, Molly and Jess. And the day before that (June 7), bombshell Whitney Adebayo entered the villa.

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

You Might Also Like