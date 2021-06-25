Love Island's Chloe Burrows addresses affair claims following viral tweet

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has addressed claims she had an affair with a married man, following a controversial viral tweet, which has since been deleted.

In the promotional video for the latest series of Love Island, which will air on 28th June, the 25-year-old marketing specialist opened up about her dating history, saying, "I’m partial to a married man.

"I did meet someone at work, I thought it was love at first sight, until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids. Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends.

"Any girl should be weary of her man, but I mean definitely around me.'

Following the public backlash to her comments, one Twitter user appeared to suggest that Chloe had had an affair with with their dad. The now-deleted tweet reportedly read, "Dad’s PA has gone on Love Island and admitted an affair. How’s your day?" (via Metro).

When asked about this tweet, Chloe told Metro that she, "was a PA for someone years ago but he didn’t have a daughter." Adding, "so that’s awkward."

Chloe continued, "I’ve actually never been a personal assistant. I was a junior paraplanner ages ago. But again that married man thing has really been taken massively out [of context]."

When asked about the backlash from Love Island fans following her comments, Chloe explained (via MailOnline), "They have to know the whole story first; they've only heard a second of me saying something."

She clarified, "I don't look for married men, I don't go for married men, so, that's what I would say."

Chloe also spoke to Digital Spy, saying, "I didn't have an affair. I think it's been taken out of context.

"I met someone at work and obviously really got in my feels about them, thought they were absolutely fantastic. And then I found out he was married and had kids, and then I dumped him because I was like, 'What the hell?' So it wasn’t an affair. But yeah. That was what that was."

