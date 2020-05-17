Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt expecting first child together

Photo credit: Instagram

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt came second place on the 2017 series of Love Island.

On Sunday they announced their exciting baby news.

Every so often, Love Island does exactly what it says on the tin and puts together couples that are so right for each other they end up staying together once the novelty of the glitz and glam (and #spon deals) of the show has worn off. Case in point: Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

The pair, who fell for each other after appearing on the ITV2 show in 2017, have just announced they're expecting their first child, which makes them one of the few Love Island couples that have gone on to have babies together.

Camilla, 30 and Jamie, also 30, shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday evening with a sweet reveal involving their friends and family (and their two dogs, naturally).

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video... 🥳💃🥰🤗 #17weeks #October2020," Camilla wrote alongside the clip, which was fittingly soundtracked by 'Ice Ice Baby'.









Their Love Island pals were quick to offer their congrats with Amber Davies, who also appeared in the 2017 series, commenting: "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

While Olivia Buckland wrote: "Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through - so adorable ❤️."

Camilla and Jamie follow the likes of Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, who became the very first Love Island parents when they welcomed daughter Vienna in May 2017.

Islanders Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, the winners of the show in 2016, welcomed a baby boy named Freddie in December 2017 and now have baby number two on the way, while Jess Shears and Dom Lever welcomed their little boy last year.

Lovely news. Congrats guys!

