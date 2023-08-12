Love Island's Andrew shares funny birthday tribute to girlfriend Tasha

Love Island's Andrew Le Page has shared an amusing birthday tribute to his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY NATASHA!⁣⁣ Woohoo celebration time ahhhhhhh," he wrote on Instagram.

⁣

"I hope you have the bestest day ever you little worldie. I love you so much. 25. You’re getting old babe but I still love you. Thank you for always making me laugh I dunno where I'd be without⁣ you. Swipe for some fit pics."

The "fit" pics in question were humorously bad on purpose, showing Tasha from some unflattering angles and pulling some silly faces.

Related: Love Island bosses respond to winter series axe rumours

Tasha responded to Andrew's post, writing: "I love you so much!!!! Constant belly laughs with you and smiles, my soul mate and best friend! Let’s go partyyyyyyy."

She also celebrated her birthday on her own Instagram page with some more complimentary photos, posting pics of herself posing in a see-through dress with white floral designs covering particular areas.

"Feeling 25!!" she wrote. "Thank you all for the lovely messages and the love! What a year it's been… looking forward to the 25's era!"

Related: Love Island's Dr Alex George reveals transformation photos after quitting alcohol

Andrew and Tasha met on last year's summer series of Love Island, with the latter making history as the show's first deaf contestant.

The couple finished in fourth place. However, despite not winning the show, they have gone from strength to strength. Back in June they revealed they'd got a dog, and in July they celebrated their one year anniversary.

Meanwhile, Tasha recently revealed that she came very close to being in this summer's biggest movie, stating: "Fun fact, I got to the final round of the Barbie film audition as a dancer, but didn't get the job – filming was at same time as Love Island, crazy how the universe works."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like