Love Island's Amber Gill hits back at accusations her relationship with Jen Beattie is fake

Love Island's Amber Gill has hit out at accusations that her relationship is fake.

The former Love Island winner recently confirmed her relationship with Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie, after previously stating that she didn't want to date men any more.

Responding to critics of her current romance, which has been going for about six months after meeting via TikTok, Amber told The Sun that: "Everybody was like 'We watched you date a man.'

"People didn't believe it. They don't want to believe it. It was so annoying!

Related: Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Will Young discuss their sex life since leaving the villa

"I think because I come from Love Island it's hard for people to think that I could go on a date with a woman. I don't know why – it's very closed minded. I think the whole thing that I was doing it to stay relevant or that it's not real, or that it couldn't possibly be real, that's a bit depressing.

"But I can say I'm in a relationship with a girl now, she's so nice and I'm really happy. Some people have said I'm a fake, but I can deal with that."

The couple kept their relationship quiet and off social media for a while, but have started appearing at big events together. They have not met each others' parents yet, but are planning to do so in the near future.

ITV

Related: Love Island's "grown up" spin-off for single parents announces host

The latest series of Love Island, its second winter series and the first with Maya Jama as host, wrapped up this week, with Kai and Sanam crowned as the winners. If you want to delve into the voting stats, you can do so right here.

Love Island is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

You Might Also Like