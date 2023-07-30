Love Island's Abi explains why contestants aren't having sex in the villa

Love Island star Abi Moores has revealed why none of the Islanders are having sex in the villa.

The air hostess missed out on a place in Monday's final as the islanders voted her and footballer Scott Van-der-Sluis off – just hours after the pair called time on their romance.

The Casa Amor bombshell has since lifted the lid on the show behind-the-scenes, revealing that none of her co-stars had sex.

Love Island - ITV

In an interview with The Sun, she admitted the Islanders were given condoms but "didn't even know where they were".



In previous years, contestants have used code words relating to football and beauty to hint at how far they have gone in the bedroom.

But Abi explained: "No one is doing anything so there is no need for a sex analogy like I have had a baguette or whatever."

When asked about the Love Island branded condoms she added: "I didn't even know where they were. I got back and I found them in my bag.

"I think everyone has been quite well-behaved and I don't think anything has actually happened.

ITV

"We tried to get it out of the couples when they went to The Hideaway, but their lips are firmly sealed – no one will say a word."

After some seven weeks of coupling, recoupling and dumpings, the winners of the 13th series will be crowned in a live show on Monday (July 30).

In the final, the public will vote for their favourite couple who will pick up a cash prize of £50,000 to share.

Fresh from a surprise double dumping at the start of the week, five couples remain in the competition.

They are Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, although one couple is set to get the chop in tonight's (July 30) episode.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

