Love Islander Yewande Biala says appearing on the show has made it harder for her to date

(Rachell Smith/Cosmopolitan UK)

Love Island star Yewande Biala has claimed that appearing on the show has made it harder for her to date.

The Irish star, 25, who appeared on the show in 2019 said she now believes people are only interested on taking her out because she is in the public eye.

Biala - a scientist - told Cosmopolitan: “I had trust issues before I went in, but once I left, it got even harder.

“Normally if you want to meet someone, you go on Tinder, but if someone matches with me, I think it’s because they’ve seen me on TV. I’m so paranoid that now I just don’t put myself in that situation.”

(Rachell Smith/Cosmopolitan UK)

Biala faced accusations of bullying on the show from fellow Love Island contestant Lucie Donlan.

She denied the claims and said instead that Donlan “refused to call me by my name” and subsequently “stripped me of my identity.”

Despite this, and now struggling to find love, Biala said she wouldn’t change anything about appearing on the show.

“I had an amazing summer,” she said about her time on Love Island.

“The way it’s engineered is so clever because you’re so completely focused on your time there that you forget about what we called ‘The Outside’.

“It means you’re really in the moment and I had my highest highs and my lowest lows in that villa.”

(Rachell Smith/Cosmopolitan UK)

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Montana Brown - who appeared on the third season of the show in 2017 - warned future contestants not to let fame get to their heads, like she did when she first left the Love Island Villa.

“The first year after Love Island, I behaved like a bit of a brat,” she said. “ People give you everything for free, and do everything for you. But you can’t forget that you’re quite disposable in this industry. Future contestants need to know what they’re getting into, and also understand that fame and money don’t last forever.”

She said she had since learned to focus on her own career path and stay grounded.

(Rachell Smith/Cosmopolitan UK)

Brown said: “In the beginning I was constantly looking in my peripherals to see what other contestants were doing. Who’s working with which brands? Who’s getting paid what?

“You psycho-analyse yourself, because you feel pressure to look a certain way in order to get the work. As time’s gone on, I’ve learned you can’t copy people. I had to find what I was passionate about beyond social media, and now use it as a place to keep up with my friends.”

(Rachell Smith/Cosmopolitan UK)

Paige Turley and Samira Mighty also feature in the edition.

Love Island returns to ITV at the end of the month.

The July / August issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from June 10.

