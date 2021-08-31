Love Island winner Liam addresses the rumour he met Millie before the show

Photo credit: ITV2

Love Island really is the gift that keeps on giving, isn't it? It's already been XX weeks since Millie Court and Liam Reardon won the 2021 season, splitting the £50,000 prize money between them and causing absolute chaos on Twitter. But one thing that didn't really get cleared up during the show was the rumour that these two actually met years before the show. Well, after weeks of speculation, Liam has just responded to the rumour and he didn't really hold back...

According to the rumour the pair may have been at the same place at the same time while both on holiday in Ibiza back in 2018. A few weeks into the show fans spotted a picture 24-year-old Millie posted at the time of her at O Beach Ibiza, along with the caption: "I want to go back to yesterday."



Five days after Millie's post, Liam had also shared a snap of himself enjoying drinks with a friend at the very same venue.

Then, if all that wasn't enough fans noticed a girl in the background of Liam's post who looked a lot like Millie, and suddenly the rumour was absolutely everywhere.

Finally, weeks after the rumour first emerged, Liam has spoken out to clear it up once and for all. During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked the 22-year-old, "Was Millie actually in that pic of u in Ibiza 3 yrs ago?"

To which Liam simply replied: "Not sure who it is but it's definitely not Millie."

We've said it once, we'll say it again; this could have been a great rom-com storyline.





