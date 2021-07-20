Love Island winner Jack Fincham pleads not guilty to drug driving charges

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs.

Jack – who won the 2018 series alongside Dani Dyer – appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates Court yesterday (July 19), after being arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences earlier in the year.

According to The Mirror, Jack pleaded not guilty to two charges of drug driving, also claiming that it took police five months to test the blood sample he provided.

In defence, Fincham's representation Connor Johnstone is reported to have said: "He denies consuming any cocaine. There's not a great deal more I can say at this stage."

The former Islander was stopped by police in Kent back in January, and was later charged with two counts of drug driving offences. His trial is set for December.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won Love Island together in 2018, but split shortly afterwards. Dani hit the headlines just last week, after her partner Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Kimmence was found guilty of five counts of fraud by Portsmouth Crown Court, who heard how he had cheated two elderly men out of £34,000 between 2016 and 2018.

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning for BritBox subscribers.

