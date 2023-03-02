Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti not watching winter series

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti has revealed he hasn't caught up with the winter series of the show following his romantic break to the Maldives with partner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Davide and Ekin-Su won the nation's hearts with their fiery personalities and equally explosive relationship, eventually leading them to win the eighth series of the ITV reality show.

But Davide has no interest in watching the latest series of Love Island and has not watched a single episode.



When asked by The Mirror if he had been keeping up with the antics in the villa, he said: "No, I didn't watch a single episode. Because people were telling me it's not been interesting, so I said, 'Why should I start?'

"If I received opposite feedback like people watching, then maybe I would start to catch up with Ekin-Su, but then we left for the Maldives and everything came out after."

He went on to reveal he had never seen an episode of the show until one week before he jetted out to Majorca to take part.



Davide also recently discussed why the couple haven't watched their own series back.

"We never sat watching episode by episode. We tried it once but it's hard to watch the person you love say something about you or cracking up with another guy," he explained.

"We both felt the same and now we just want to remember Love Island for the good experience that it was."

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

