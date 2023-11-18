Love Island’s Wes Nelson back in hospital with “scary” mystery health condition

Jeff Spicer / Stringer - Getty Images

Love Island star Wes Nelson has shared a health update, revealing that he's back in hospital with a "scary" mystery health condition.

Nelson, who appeared on Love Island's fourth season alongside the likes of Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson and Alex George, was taken to hospital in May this year after losing consciousness at his home.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nelson revealed that he has become more concerned about his health since this incident, after a similar episode occurred "less than two weeks ago".

Nelson said: "It was scary this time."

Jeff Spicer / Stringer - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Maya Jama unveils unexpected tattoo

He then added: "I was fine and [my health] picked up, but recently it's happened again. I was very disorientated," before going on to say that even medical professionals who have treated him are "still unsure" of a concrete diagnosis.



He did however assure the publication that "there's no bleeds on the brain, there's no lumps or anything that's life-threatening. So that's good.

"I can get a bit confused sometimes. But other than that, I'm dandy."



David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Wes Nelson reveals he was a millionaire by age 21

Elsewhere in the Love Island universe, the first ever Love Island Games are currently underway.

The series, not to be confused with the upcoming Love Island: All Stars season that's set to premiere in 2024, sees past contestants from various Love Island villas return to compete for love – but also cold, hard cash.

The spinoff features former Islander Maura Higgins as a social ambassador, with the star admitting that she "wasn't too polite" to ex-boyfriend and competitor Curtis Pritchard when she interviewed him.



Nelson's ex-girlfriend and former castmate Barton-Hanson recently quit the spin-off on medical grounds, after she formed the first same-sex couple on the show with Love Island USA alum Kyra Green.

Story continues

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Love Island Games airs on Peacock in the US.

You Might Also Like