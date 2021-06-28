The Love Island villa's very awkward toilet situation has been revealed by an ex-contestant

Photo credit: Nat Morris - ITV

Bladder and bowel movements are a very normal part of being a human. We all do it. But despite this, there's usually a sense of awkwardness that surrounds toilet habits when you're dating someone new. So you can imagine that inside the Love Island villa, where islanders are there with the soul purpose of meeting a partner (oh, and being broadcast on national TV while they're at it) there may be some pretty high levels of embarrassment going on when it comes to the loo situation.

But with up to 20 people in the villa at any one time (although this year the show starts off with just 11 contestants) you'd surely assume the producers would ensure there are plenty of bathrooms to go around, right? So nobody feels red-faced if someone's banging on the door while they're trying to go for their morning number two in peace?

Not the case, according to one former Love Island contestant, Shaughna Phillips, talking about last year's villa in South Africa. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the 2020 winter series star revealed: "There were only two toilets and at one point there were 20 of us in there." Oof. That sounds... unfortunate. Just imagine the queues once everyone's broken the seal during one of the villa parties.

That's not to say that this year's Islanders will necessarily experience the same toilet-related issues. Firstly, the show is back in Majorca, where it's filmed in a small town called Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, so the villa is totally different this time around. Plus, the show's presenter Laura Whitmore recently gave a tour around the newly-revamped villa, and it looks like it's had a bit of an upgrade since we last saw it on screen in 2019.

As well as fancy new headboards in the bedroom, there's also a new 'Dog House' area in the lounge for anyone who's in the bad books and been booted out of their allocated bed. So who knows, perhaps the show makers have taken previous contestant feedback on board and installed some extra portaloos to make sure there's never a shortage in the Majorcan villa.

Either way, we're sure the producers have got everything in hand to make sure the Islanders are at peak comfort - from all the gifted outfits they could ever dream of, to hair and make-up products galore. T-minus 10 hours until it officially kicks off...

