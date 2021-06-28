The Love Island villa has had a *glow up*

Photo credit: Nat Morris - ITV

ICYMI (how??) Love Island returns tonight at 9pm after almost two years off screens. Ahead of the launch, ITV have given viewers a glimpse into the villa, and it's safe to say it's had a bit of a glow up.



We last saw the villa, which is located on the island of Mallorca, on the 2019 series of the show, and since then it's undergone a major makeover.

In the bedroom, we can see new fruity headboards and neon strip lighting, and the Hideaway is giving us all-pink-everything vibes. The bathroom has been packed with more beauty products that your local Boots, which will no doubt keep the cast looking gorge all season long. There's also a new addition, The Dog House, which we can't wait to see in action.

Photo credit: Nat Morris - ITV

The garden has been given a bit of a refresh, but don't worry, the swing seat where heads will be turned, the day beds where texts will be sent, and the fire pit where hearts will be broken are, of course, still there.



Photo credit: Nat Morris - ITV

Over on the official Love Island Instagram account, ITV shared a series of snaps of the revamped villa. They captioned the post: "Dream house material right here 🤩 #LoveIsland."



Viewers and ex-Islanders alike were clearly happy to see the villa again, and took to the comments section to share their excitement. "So weird seeing the villa again 🤯 let’s gooooo🔥" commented Luke Mabbott from 2020's Winter Love Island, while 2018's Laura Anderson said "She’s back 🙌".

We. Can't. Wait.

You Might Also Like