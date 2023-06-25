Love Island viewers left "cringing" as heart rate challenge returns

ITV

Love Island viewers were all left cringing after the iconic heart rate dance challenge returned.

During Sunday's (June 25) instalment of the ITV2 dating show, the Islanders sent pulses in the villa racing – and they certainly left nothing to the imagination.

The heart rate game sees the Islanders dress up and perform a series of raunchy dances to the group of the opposite sex who gather around the fire pit. They wear heart monitors so that it can be revealed who is most excited by who.

But as the challenge played out on screen, those watching at home didn't know where to look.

Alongside an array of shocked-faced emojis, one person wrote: "Just spat my drink out watching the heart race challenge. I'm cringing so hard!"

Echoing their comments, someone else said: "Well, this is an awkward watch, isn't it? I really don't know where to look."

The Islanders heart rates really went 📈 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4CP482uWWx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 25, 2023

A third added: "This challenge is way too awkward, man. I really hate it whenever it comes on."

Meanwhile, a fourth remarked: "I love this challenge, but when my mum and dad are in the same room as me, not so much..."

Ahead of the racy performances, Catherine Agbaje received a text during the day and read to the villa: "Islanders, it's time to get each other's hearts racing in tonight's Boys vs Girls Challenge #BackToTwerk #GetSexy."

Jess Harding put on an eye-popping display in a cheerleading costume, while Ella Thomas slipped into a bodysuit.

Elsewhere, Kady McDermott, who recently entered the villa as a bombshell, looked as though she was ready to fight on the frontline as she posed in camouflage complete with fishnets.

The challenge came after Molly Marsh's shock dumping after Kady stole her partner Zachariah Noble in one the show's biggest-ever twists.

In a shocking turn of events, the girls rushed to hug her after Kady chose Zach, meaning she was single and had to leave the villa immediately.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

