Love Island viewers fume over "embarrassing" Molly Marsh Casa Amor segment

ITV

Love Island viewers were left cringing after Molly Marsh made a dramatic return to the villa.

Molly was dumped from the villa last week after Kady McDermott opted to couple up with Zachariah Noble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But after a week of speculation, a huge twist saw Molly return as part of Casa Amor, joining five new girls in the main villa.

Zachariah is under fire for his antics in the Villa and Molly is taking no prisoners tonight 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EE7XiLmiWc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2023

Related: Love Island's Davide hits back at "fake stories" after Ekin-Su split

After her dumping, Molly insisted she would wait for Zachariah on the outside, however, he opted to pursue things with Kady – and even leaned in for a kiss during Monday's show.

But on Sunday night (July 2), Molly was seen strutting into the villa with the new girls, leaving Zachariah floored at seeing his old flame.

As the pair awkwardly hugged, Molly fumed: "I think we need to talk, Zach."

Just moments later, Molly and Zachariah were left to speak in private, as she says: "Zach, Zach, Zach... I'm really confused I'm not going to lie. When I left, we didn't get a chance to speak much, did we?

"As soon as I left, all I've been saying is I'm waiting, I'm waiting for him and now I'm just so confused. I just wonder if you've still been thinking of me? Or am I not in your mind anymore?"

ITV

Related: Love Island merchandise, gifts and more

But fans of the ITV2 reality show were left labeling the segment as "embarrassing", as they shared their thoughts on the ex-couple's awkward reunion on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one person penned: "Wanted to give Molly the benefit of the doubt coming back, but her return is going to kill off the Casa Amor viewing. That was just embarrassing to watch."

Echoing their comments, someone else said: "Production has killed the Casa Amor vibe with Molly. We should be seeing Zach crack on with new people. This is just cringeworthy."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Well, that was the most awkward chat to watch."

While a fourth remarked: "Molly is killing the Casa Amor vibe. Why did the producers have to bring her back?"

Meanwhile, over in the other villa the Love Island girls have been introduced to a cast of new boys - will they stay loyal or will their heads be turned by the new arrivals?

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like