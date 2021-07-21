Love Island viewers are confused about new bombshell Abigail Rawlings

Photo credit: ITV2

Tonight's Love Island is set to feature the arrival of three brand new bombshells as well as a double dumping. It's a recipe for all-out drama. However, ahead of her entry into the villa viewers have already spotted something a bit confusing about new bombshell Abigail Rawlings and now they can't un-see it.

In Tuesday night's (July 20) episode all the contestants were informed that one boy and one girl would be leaving the villa by Wednesday following a public vote in which those with the fewest votes would be booted off the show. They were also told that Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows and AJ Bunker were the girls at risk of being dumped, while the boys with the fewest public votes were Teddy Soares, Danny Bibby and Toby Aromolaran.

And if all that wasn't enough, following the double dumping three new bombshells - Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings - would be brought into the villa in the same episode.

Pretty much as soon as the new islanders were announced, fans took to Twitter to share one very unanimous opinion about Abigail, with many of them saying she is practically identical to current islander AJ Bunker.

The chance of meeting your doppleganger is 1 in 1 billion and somehow the love island producers have managed it... #loveisland pic.twitter.com/V5KB05JzpO — Churros (@P123456767) July 20, 2021

Aj and the new bombshell Abigail just look so alike #LoveIsland — idk (@niyat43796259) July 20, 2021

Producers desperate for Aj to stay she’s coming back in as Abigail 👯♀️#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bFIeO90L1c — lyllo976 (@lyndseylloyd6) July 20, 2021

Drama, doppelgängers and dumpings. We can't wait for tonight.

You Might Also Like