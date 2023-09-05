‘Love Island: All Stars’ Sets 2024 South Africa Debut

“Love Island: All Stars,” a spinoff of ITV’s “Love Island” format, has been confirmed by the U.K. broadcaster’s chiefs.

“Love Island” is a British dating game show format that has been on U.K. broadcaster ITV since 2015. The spinoff will see participants from previous seasons venture back into the South African villa where it is set for a second chance at finding love. “Love Island: All Stars” will bow in the new year. It is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

The show’s peak years were from 2017 to 2019, when each episode would pull some 3.5 million viewers. However, the most recent iteration saw linear ratings plummet. It made a recovery with the finale, which was the most watched program for 16-34s on any channel and the series garnered 1.4 billion video views across all platforms. It amassed some 300 million streams on ITVX.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumored now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making ‘Love Island: All Stars’ early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2, ItvBe added: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of ‘Love Island’ on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of ‘Love Island: All Stars.’ Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic U.K. Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Martin Oxley, head of formats and entertainment at GroupM Motion Entertainment said: “Motion is proud of its long partnership with Love Island, and can think of no better way to celebrate this milestone alongside Lifted and ITV than going on a date with our most-loved and longed-for Islanders.”

“Love Island: All Stars” will air on ITV2 and ITVX in early 2024.

