Love Island All Stars: ITV reveals names for 2024 series

It will be Georgia Harrison's first reality TV appearance since ex Stephen Bear was jailed for posting intimate footage of her

Georgia Harrison, Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran will be among past Love Islanders getting another chance at love in a new All Stars edition.

ITV announced the names of former contestants joining the spin-off show, which will be filmed in South Africa.

Main presenter Maya Jama will also be returning to host this series.

Ratings of the original show have seen a steady drop, with the first episode of the last summer series more than a million down on the previous year.

Georgia Harrison, who appeared on season three of the show in 2017, said she wanted to go into the villa and "have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with".

Since her time on Love Island, the 29-year-old has become known for campaigning on women's safety.

Last year, her ex-partner Stephen Bear was jailed for posting intimate footage of her online.

"As much as this year's been amazing, it's been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work," she said.

Kaz Kamwi is one of the names joining the Love Island All Stars line-up

Kaz Kamwi was initially coupled up with Toby Aromolaran on the 2021 summer series, but they both finished the show with different partners.

She said the memories she "loved and treasured the most" was meeting her best friend Liberty Poole - who has also been announced as being of All Stars.

"I'm a lot more confident in who I am and sure about exactly what I want from a relationship," Liberty said.

Chris Taylor, Georgia Steele, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Demi Jones, Jake Cornish and Luis Morrison are the other names taking part.

Chris has previously dated Maura Higgins in season 5 and had a brief cameo as a Ken in the Barbie movie last year - after meeting Margot Robbie.

"All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie, 18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking do you want to try out for this role as Ken."

Toby left the 2021 season coupled up with Chloe Burrows

This version of the show is different to Love Island Games, which saw islanders from around the world compete in challenges.

Love Island has in recent times faced competition from a crop of new rivals like BBC Three's I Kissed a Boy, the UK's first gay dating show.

It's also had to bring in various new measures in response to scrutiny of contestant care after the deaths of two former islanders.

Most recently, ITV updated its duty of care protocols and implemented a ban on friends and families using contestant's social media accounts while they're on the show.

The show has also been criticised for portraying "misogynistic and controlling behaviour" by domestic abuse charity Women's Aid.

Producers have received praise for efforts to make the show more inclusive.

In its most recent season contestants provided audio descriptions of their appearance and outfits for visually impaired fans.

Love Island All Stars airs on ITV2 on 15 January.

