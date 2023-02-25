Love Island stars' holiday snaps lead to engagement rumours

ITV2

Last year's Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti sparked engagement rumours with their latest Instagram post.

The couple are enjoying a break in the Maldives, with Davide posting a series of snaps of him and Ekin-Su wearing matching outfits and dancing on the beach at sunset.

"They told me that to make her fall in love; I had to make her laugh. But every time she laughs, I'm the one who falls in love," he wrote in the caption.

The ultra-romantic setting threw off some of their followers, who mistook the pictures for a wedding proposal photoshoot.

"I was ready for the [engagement ring] picture at the end," one person commented, while another asked: "Why did I think this was a proposal post?"



"Not me thinking these were engagement photos," echoed another user.

Others, however, simply celebrated the pair and their chemistry, saying there's plenty of time for them to move their relationship onto the next level.

"TOOOOO CUTE!! Love you guys! Don't let anyone rush you into a ring," one person wrote.

"Look at love. LOOK AT WHAT LOVE CAN DO," another Ekin-Su and Davide fan gushed over the reality TV stars.

The couple's beautiful pictures also caught the eye of their Love Island co-star Tasha Ghouri, who commented with a red heart emoji.

"This is magical," the dancer wrote.

As for their professional endeavours after the Villa, Ekin-Su and Davide appeared on a travel series together, while Ekin-Su was recently seen on Dancing On Ice, where she was eliminated on week four.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

