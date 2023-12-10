Love Island: All Stars confirms host as first teaser trailer released

ITV

Maya Jama has been confirmed as the host for the upcoming Love Island: All Stars in a new teaser trailer.

Making an anticipated return to the South African villa, the hit reality dating show will host a special All Stars season with several Love Island favourites hoping for a second chance at love.

The series' first promotional trailer will be broadcast twice tonight (December 10), during An Audience With Kylie and the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final.

Ahead of its televised release, Love Island shared the teaser clip on X, formerly Twitter — featuring Jama as a silhouette, before revealing the show's premiere to be in January 2024.

"It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX," said Lifted Entertainment's creative director, Mike Spencer, ahead of the trailer's release.

"It's set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

Love Island: All Stars marks the third season of the show to be hosted by Jama, who recently hosted Love Island Games. The global spin-off became a certifiable hit since its premiere on November 1. Narrated by Iain Stirling, the drama-filled series brought together past islanders from different franchises for another shot at love.

In an appealing twist, the islanders competed in various physical challenges to win themselves immunity ahead of the dumping ceremonies in Fiji.

UK islander Toby Aromolaran spoke to Digital Spy ahead of the spin-off's launch. "It's not normal Love Island. It's Love Island on steroids. The games side of it, there's passion, blood, sweat and tears and everything," he said.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Love Island Games streams on Peacock in the US.

