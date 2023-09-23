Love Island star plans major career change as he eyes up EastEnders role

George Lewis
·2 min read

Love Island star Idris Virgo has revealed his plans for a major career change, with the reality personality hoping for a role on EastEnders.

Idris appeared on the fourth series of the ITV reality show back in 2018, and will tonight (September 23) face former Geordie Shore star Adam Chalmers in a celebrity boxing fight.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Idris revealed that he is seeking a new career path following his latest bout, with his eye set firmly on the BBC soap.

idris virgo
Tristan Fewings / Stringer - Getty Images

Related: EastEnders announces secret child story for Ravi Gulati

“I do want to start acting, I want to get into acting and hopefully get into a small series or a cameo in one of those movies,” he said. “I would just love to do it. Come on man, I've got a good name – Idris Virgo needs to be out there. It’s destined to be."

Idris added: “I’d love to do a soap – I’m still a big EastEnders and Hollyoaks fan. I can see myself being the bad person and then turning into a good person, like a police officer or a detective, but I like to joke around so [I could] even [play] a comedian.

“EastEnders, you need to listen, send me my contract. I’d love to work with Phil [Mitchell], Phil and all of his big boys, but we’ll have to see,” added Idris, before he listed other actors that he would like to star alongside.

Idris Virgo, Love Island, Episode 32, July 2018
ITV

Related: Love Island’s Maura Higgins shuts down All Stars casting rumour

“I’d love to work with Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Tyrese Gibson – basically everyone from Fast and Furious. Or even on TV shows like Suits or the Vikings, any of those, that would be sick. I was recently told that I could be in the next Rocky film because people say I look like [Adonis] Creed.”

Idris's aspirations seem to rule out an appearance on Love Island Games, an All-Star edition of the series which is currently filming in Fiji.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like