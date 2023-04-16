Love Island star Montana Brown confirms engagement

Jo Hale - Getty Images

Former Love Island star Montana Brown has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

The pregnant reality star, who is currently enjoying a "babymoon" holiday in Bermuda, took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the moment ex-rugby player Mark popped the question, Montana captioned the image "3.04.23" followed by an engagement ring emoji.

In the romantic picture, Mark can be seen kneeling on one knee in front of Montana on the beach surrounded by flaming lanterns.

Following the announcement, Montana's post was flooded with well wishes and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

"Omg congratulations beautiful," wrote Molly-Mae Hague followed by a string of purple love hearts.

Geordie Shore alumni Vicky Pattison wrote: "Omg… I’m crying. Congratulations you guys."

After announcing her pregnancy on Christmas Day 2022, Montana, who appeared on 2017's Love Island, opened up about her struggle to have a baby .

"This was planned, however, I didn't realise for ages that I was pregnant because we were trying earlier on in the year and [it] wasn't happening," she said.

"Then I had loads of tests done through [nutrition practitioner] Pippa Campbell; found out I had very low levels of oestrogen and testosterone, which I was really surprised at."

Recently, Montana confirmed that she and Mark are expecting a baby boy after sharing a video from her gender reveal party where the happy couple can be seen popping a balloon which showers them with blue confetti.

"Baby O'Connor is a…. gender reveal weekend at Huntlington House @uniquehomestays so grateful also for the beautiful decorations and set up by @twooakevents," Montana captioned the post.

Montana also documented the gender reveal party in a separate post that she captioned: "We’re so beyond happy and feeling very blessed."

