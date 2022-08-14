Love Island star Laura Whitmore takes on new role in big career move

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is changing up her career after securing a role in the acclaimed West End stage show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Whitmore joins the show's new cast, which is continuing its run in the West End. The other cast members are Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis. Scott is best known for roles in Holby City and Doc Martin, while Carroll is a renowned stage actress who has also appeared in EastEnders and the movie musical version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Meanwhile, Willis is a former member of Busted who won the sixth series of I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! in 2006.

2:22 A Ghost Story follows a couple who have recently moved into a new house where every night, at 2:22 am, the wife hears someone moving around the house. She comes to believe the house is haunted while her husband rubbishes the idea. The couple are soon joined by another couple, their friends, who stay up with them to see what happens at that fateful time of 2:22.

It is unclear which role Whitmore will be playing, but given her prominent presence on the poster, she could be playing the main role of Jenny, the wife.

This West End hit has previously featured plenty of other stars, including Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, who is starring in the current rendition of the stage play. Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Potter series, plays Jenny's husband, Sam.



Whitmore is best known for her hosting duties on ITV2's Love Island. She's also hosted a number of other reality and competition shows, too, including Survival of the Fittest. This is her West End in debut in a huge career move for Whitmore, suggesting she could very well be looking to move into acting.

Whitmore will star in 2:22 A Ghost Story from September 6 to January 8 next year.

