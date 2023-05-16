Love Island star Francesca Allen announces her father’s death as she pays heartfelt tribute to him

Love Island star Francesca Allen reveals her father has passed away (PA)

Former Love Island star Francesca Allen has announced her beloved father has sadly passed away.

The 27-year-old confirmed the devastating news on Monday night and thanked her followers for their “patience” as she takes time of social media in the wake of his death.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the ITV2 star wrote alongside an image of a bouquet of roses: “Taking some time off socials as I lost my dad last week.

“Just having the time to process thanks to those who noticed I’ve been inactive. I will be back doing my thing and connecting with you all soon. Thank you for the patience.”

Allen also shared several photographs of her father on the app and commented how he was the “life and soul of every party”.

The reality TV star, who is engaged to businessman Ed Crossan, included a photo of her late father smiling as he enjoyed a cocktail in the social media tribute and wrote: “And always the best dressed.”

She also shared two images of her father in his younger years, one showing him playing pool and one of him posing with her mother Barb.

Allen found fame on the 2019 instalment of Love Island where she was initally coupled up with Curtis Pritchard after arriving in the villa, but the ballroom dancer eventually chose to pursue a romance with Maura Higgins.

The TV personality shared several photos of her father as she paid tribute to him (Instagram/Francesca Allen)

She then ended up in a friendship couple with Michael Griffiths following his ex Amber Gill’s decision to recouple with Greg O’Shea instead of giving him a second chance, and left the villa soon after.

Following her stint in the villa, Allen went on to launch a jewellery brand with her sister Claudia, Cloud Eighteen, and clothing store, Bonnie & Clyde 162.

She got engaged to Crossan in December 2021 at Home House private members club in Marylebone, London.