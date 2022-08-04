Love Island star Adam Collard addresses rumours of split from Paige Thorne

(ITV)

Adam Collard has shut down rumours that he split from Paige Thorne days after Love Island came to an end.

The 26-year-old reality star, who has appeared on the ITV show for two seasons, took to social media to address rumours of a split when quizzed by fans.

It came days after the duo - who were dumped from the island before the Love Island finale - sparked speculation that they had separated when Thorne made several public appearances alone.

Collard has since cleared up any uncertainty, explaining that they were still together but he was simply catching up with his family first.

Responding to a fan who asked if they were still together, he wrote on Instagram: “I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow.”

The Love Island heartthrob added: “Course we are [still together], I can’t wait just family comes first x.”

Paige Thorne was dumped from the villa alongside Adam a day before the final (ITV)

Collard and Thorne came 5th in this year’s Love Island and were sent packing from the villa just one day before the finale, where Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners.

Thorne, originally from Swansea, has since stepped out alone for several public appearances since the show. She was also spotted at the London wrap party without Collard.

The Geordie hunk, on the other hand, has travelled up to Newcastle and shared several posts on his Instagram where he hit the gym and caught up with friends.

Although the couple maintains that they’re still an item despite the distance, their romance has certainly faced a few hurdles within the villa.

The latest involved Thorne’s mum, who visited the couple in Mallorca before they were savagely dumped from the island.

“I’m not buying it,” Paige’s mum whispered to her daughter about her relationship. “The way you was with Jacques was completely different, you were a lot of more you and bouncy and full of personality, with Adam it seems a lot more different.”