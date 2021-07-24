Love Island star Aaron Francis's family condemn racist abuse on social media

Love Island contestant Aaron Francis has been on the receiving end of some vile racial abuse from trolls.

A popular star amongst this year's villa-dwellers, Aaron's family have taken charge of his social media accounts and are now condemning the constant stream of horrible messages.

Posting on his Instagram Stories this week, the Francis's shared a statement in response.

"We're shocked and disgusted by the racist comments and messages that Aaron has been receiving since the very beginning of his Love Island experience," it read.

"There has been no end to monkey and gorilla emojis commented on his posts and horrible, abusive, racist messages in his dm's. This is only one example of what we have witnessed and we need to call out this intolerable behaviour."

The family later thanked fans for their support since posting the message, saying they were "overwhelmed and grateful".

"Racism is ignorance, and following the events after the Euros final we would've hoped there was already some awareness," they added. "There's never a tolerable instance for racially charged insults. Hate will never win."

Earlier this month, Digital Spy argued why Love Island had completely mishandled the racism controversy surrounding cast member Danny Bibby.

