Love Island: New series could still go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Love Island could still go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak, with ITV bosses making no moves to announce the show’s cancellation.

Following its first winter series in South Africa earlier this year, Love Island is set to return to its usual filming location in Majorca this summer.

The number of people in Spain who have died during the coronavirus outbreak has reached 2,696, up from 2,182.

While many TV series have shut down production, a source reportedly told MailOnline: "The team are still committed to the series airing this summer.”

They added the show will begin one month later than its usual June start date: “Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July. All the usual preparations are going ahead.”

ITV declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

The company previously took the decision not to cancel the series as a whole, despite calls for it to be axed after former host Caroline Flack died by suicide on 15 February.

