Love Island’s Luca Bish and Gemma Owen on the rocks after movie night

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·4 min read

Love Island’s Luca Bish said “I can’t be with someone like that” after watching clips of partner Gemma Owen flirting with another boy.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of antics which have happened when the couples have been tempted by newcomers.

During Friday’s episode, Luca watched a clip of Gemma insinuating her head could be turned by another boy and flirting with new boy Billy Brown in the kitchen.

Sunday’s episode saw her feature in a separate “flirty” conversation with Billy in the clip titled Good Bill Hunting.

After watching the clip, Luca said: “I’m telling you now, I don’t even want to speak to her.

“I’m f***ing fuming. I am not going f***ing near that bird mate. Bring me a f***ing bird in, watch me then flirt.

“Trust me when I say, if she wants to play it down to me I will f***ing explode. I can’t be with someone like that, sorry.”

Pointing to his snake tattoo, Luca added: “See this tattoo on my chest, that’s what she is.”

In the beach hut, Gemma said: “I don’t really know where he is coming from. I think everything that I did was fine, I stand by, I don’t think it was that deep at all and everyone just needs to get on with it.”

After sharing a frosty silence in the corridor after movie night, Luca told Gemma “I’m not happy” and “you were entertaining it” which Gemma vehemently denied.

Luca called Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asked: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” with Billy replying: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”
 
Gemma said: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”  
 
Luca replied: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting.”

As the conversation continued, Gemma said: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Friday’s episode saw a clip of Turkish actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu getting intimate in Casa Amor with another boy and later asking him to keep it a secret, having told her partner Davide Sanclimenti that nothing happened while she was away.

After the screening on Sunday, Ekin-Su said to Davide at the fire pit: “Nothing happened between us.

“Firstly, from day one, this boy George fancied me from the minute I got there, I kept saying we’re friends, my heart and my head is here with you.”

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su got upset after a clip titled The Italian Stallion Job, saw Davide passionately kiss Coco Lodge.

The episode also saw Indiyah Polak challenge partner Dami Hope after watching a clip of him asking for a three-way kiss while she was away at Casa Amor.

The episode also saw Paige Thorne kiss new boy Adam Collard after her former partner Jacques O’Neill walked out of the ITV2 show claiming he would wait for her on the outside.

Speaking on Love Island: Aftersun, rugby player Jacques, 23, said: “I haven’t really watched. Before (I left), I said crack on, just like I did in Casa. I said, ‘You do what you need to do’, and she’s doing that, so good on her.

“We had a good connection and we were really getting on. I did see things on the outside working between us, but like I say, she’s doing what she needs to do.”

Speaking about their relationship, he added: “In my last relationship I wasn’t really myself and I just want to be myself with a girl, literally I told her everything about me. Sometimes I get worried if you tell them everything they go away from me so I just wanted a girl to like me for who I am.

“Listen I went in looking for a best friend and I found that in Paige, she’s doing what she’s doing now. I f***** up in Casa, fair enough I hold my hands up and I regret that.

“Even after the night of madness with Cheyanne, the next morning I literally woke up feeling a bit sick thinking what have I done.

“In there it was more than a TV show it was genuine feelings and that’s why I wanted out, it was just a bit much.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do on myself and I know that, if that’s what I have got out of this show and this experience I am going to be a better person.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

