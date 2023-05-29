Love Island host Maya Jama reveals the show's most iconic moment

ITV

Love Island host Maya Jama has opened up about what she believes is the show's most iconic moment of all time.

Jama took over as host last year after Laura Whitmore stepped down. She made her debut earlier this year when Kai and Sanam won the Winter Love Island series.

Now, she is returning to host the summer edition, which starts on June 5 and celebrates 10 years of Love Island. In an interview with the show ahead of the series start, Jama revealed what her favourite moment from the show's entire runtime has been.

"It has to be when Maura was going to the hideaway with Tom but overheard him talking about her to the boys which led to her kicking off at him in the garden. It was just the instant flip-over, he nearly had a chance, but he got caught out and ruined it," she said.

Jama said that she was "full of nerves" for her first series earlier this year but that she now feels "ready and excited" and cannot wait to get started.

"Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series," Jama said.

The show recently revealed its new cast of contestants for this summer series, which will take place in Mallorca.

This has been a stellar year for Jama. In March, she announced a new career move — that she had been named the global brand ambassador for Rimmel London.

"I grew up with this brand and have dreamed about saying the iconic 'London Look' line on TV one day, and now it's happening I don't even have the words," Jama said.

"Following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Adwoa and more doesn't even make sense in my mind but I am honoured."

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

