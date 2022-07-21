Love Island hit with over 3000 complaints after ‘misogynistic’ movie night episodes

Love Island has received over 3000 complaints in a week, following their heavily debated “Mad Movies” episodes and claims of misogyny among the male contestants.

Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, revealed that a total of 3,617 complaints were made about the popular dating competition last week.

Sunday’s (17 July) edition of the show garnered 2,481 of these complaints – an episode in which the cast watched clips of their fellow contestants in potentially compromising situations.

During the episode, Luca was seen to be “egging on” other boys to stray from their partners during Casa Amor.

As well as this, he claimed that there was flirty interaction between his partner Gemma and Billy in some of the videos, saying that Gemma had made him “look like an absolute f*****g w****r” and told other male contestants: “I ain’t going f*****g near that bird.”

Elsewhere, Dami called his former partner Summer “fake” after she spoke out on their relationship while Indiyah was away.

In addition, some heated scenes between Ekin-Su and Davide took place after Davide watched Ekin-Su and George discuss their interactions in bed during the Casa Amor week.

Love Island movie night - Luca, Dami, Billy and Davide (ITV)

In response to Luca’s behaviour on screen, his family issued a statement that apologised on his behalf, as viewers expressed their upset with the scenes on social media.

Other significant complaints were made in relation to Sunday’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, in which former contestant Jacques appeared after leaving the villa earlier in the week.

As a result of these episodes, Love Island has been more hotly debated than ever in recent days. Women’s Aid confirmed on Tuesday (19 July) that they were in talks with producers on the ITV2 show to address “controlling and misogynistic” behaviour on display.