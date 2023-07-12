Love Island Hit With Nearly 1,000 New Ofcom Complaints After Latest Twist

The Islanders gather for Movie Night

Love Island has been hit with a fresh wave of complaints following its annual “Movie Night” episode.

Earlier this week, the ITV2 reality series aired scenes in which the Islanders were shown footage of conversations fellow contestants have had about each other, as well as clips of some of them acting up behind their partners’ backs at Casa Amor.

Following the episode on Sunday night, TV regulator Ofcom received 957 complaints, it has been confirmed.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson said that “the majority of complaints related to alleged bullying towards Scott from the other islanders”, after a clip about him prompted comments from Leah, Catherine and Kady.

Ofcom will now assess the complaints before it decides whether to formally investigate, as is standard procedure.

Scott Van Der Sluis on Love Island

It is far from the first time Love Island’s “Movie Night” episode has sparked Ofcom complaints, with a record previously set for the show in 2021.

More than 25,000 people filed complaints to the TV watchdog over scenes showing Faye Winter shouting and swearing at her partner Teddy Soares, after she was shown footage of him telling another Islander he was attracted to her.

However, the media regulator later concluded it would not be taking any further action, stating it considered the scenes “were within viewers’ likely expectations of this programme’s established format”.

These latest complaints come after disgruntled viewers contacted the watchdog earlier this month over Molly Marsh’s return to the villa.

The Sun reported the show was hit with 372 complaints about the stunt – a number which is now confirmed to have grown to 466, after more viewers contacted Ofcom.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

