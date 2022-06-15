Love Island Had Its First Ebay Party And This Is What People Think About The Clothes

The Love Islanders wearing eBay dresses (Photo: ITV)

The Love Islanders wearing eBay dresses (Photo: ITV)

For the first time ever, Love Island has partnered with eBay in a bid to promote sustainable fashion. This season, islanders are wearing second-hand clothes, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa.

The new move highlights a tone shift for the show, considering it previously partnered with I Saw It First and alumni have gone on to be brand ambassadors for the likes of Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Asos.

The collaboration comes as research from eBay highlights that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly aware of fast fashion. A fifth (20%) of Brits say they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and on average, they reckon 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.

If done right, the partnership could really be a game-changer. Love Island is big business in the world of fashion, with online fashion sales growing by more than a tenth while the reality show ran last summer.

Though we’re all for sustainable fashion in theory, viewers have mixed opinions about the outfits this year. While some people are loving the eco-conscious clothes, others aren’t too impressed.

For me, it seems like the contestants don’t seem to have a sense of personal style compared to contestants from earlier seasons. Could this because they’re wearing clothes they don’t like?

Here’s what the public think about the new looks.

Some people think the outfits don’t look great

this ebay sponsor is the worst, no sense of style #LoveIsland — sd (@siadaisy_) June 14, 2022

I’m sorry but they shouldn’t do eBay next season, the outfits are not giving at all #Loveisland — d (@Mimideexo) June 13, 2022

I’m sorry but the Ebay clothes this season really are not cute. #LoveIsland — Carina White✊🏾🇯🇲 (@_CarinaWh) June 12, 2022

They need to call isawitfirst and plt cus these eBay 2nd hand outfits are soooo bad #LoveIsland — Mimi (@Michelle_muw) June 12, 2022

Others, however, are loving the eBay outfits

made my first ever purchase from eBay this evening. yep, love island, using them as your sponsor worked! — Charli West (@charlottewest99) June 12, 2022

what ebay are they using??? are you sure it’s not pretty little thing #loveislandpic.twitter.com/5o4JWkpGIZ — maimai💟 (@princess_maiiii) June 13, 2022

switching to ebay/recycled clothing was a shout, the girls outfits bang #loveisland — Soraya Bouazzaoui (@halalltakeaway) June 6, 2022

very impressed with everyone’s wardrobes to say that everything is pre-loved from @eBay. they smashed it 👏🏽 can’t even tell it’s not Boohoo lol 👏🏽 #loveisland — Natasha. (@natashananner) June 8, 2022

Though the show promotes sustainability, some have pointed out that the adverts don’t

Also what was the point of love island announcing they’ve decided to pair up with Ebay to be sustainable, if all their ads are gonna be sponsored by Shein anyway????? — Jessica Ní Dhaltúin (@j_nidhaltuin) June 7, 2022

love island need to figure out if they’re trying to be sustainable or not, upcycled chairs but shein advertisements???? hahahaha — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣 🧠 (@stiofa_n) June 7, 2022

love island are trying to be sustainable this year by using ebay yeah grand but the ads are from shein and plt like what ahahahah 😭 — hannah 🦋 (@DJHANSTAXO) June 7, 2022

Clearly it’s a start, but Love Island (and the rest of us) haven’t quite nailed perfect, sustainable fashion yet.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...