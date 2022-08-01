Love Island final – live: Davide and Ekin-Su crowned winners as Luca and Gemma come second

Ellie Harrison
·7 min read

After eight weeks, plenty of grafting, lots of snogging – and even a little bit of crawling – the 2022 series of Love Island has drawn to a close.

Sunday night’s episode (31 July) saw Paige and Adam dumped from the villa ahead of the final after being voted least compatible by their fellow islanders and the public.

On Monday night (1 August), it was announced that Andrew and Tasha came in fourth place, and Dami and Indiyah came third, meaning the last two couples in the Majorcan villa, battling it out to bag the £50,000 prize, were: Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma.

Davide and Ekin-Su were announced as the 2022 champions, taking the throne from last year’s winners, Millie and Liam.

Davide and Ekin-Su were the bookies’ favourites to win this series. The pair’s best moments over the past couple of months have included Davide’s unconventional approach to the baby challenge, their brief separation when Ekin-Su crawled along the terrace for a covert kiss with Jay, and Davide choosing Ekin-Su’s banana pancakes as his favourite (take that Nathalia!).

Take a look back at the series highlights here. We also have a ranking of every Love Island series here and a round-up of all the previous winners here.

Watch this space for talking points from the finale...

Useful links

22:40 , Ellie Harrison

That’s it from me tonight! Closing the blog and having a much-needed glass of wine. Look out for talking points in the next few minutes...

22:33 , Ellie Harrison

DAVIDE AND EKIN-SU ARE THE WINNERSSSSS! What a time to be alive

22:30 , Ellie Harrison

Right, here we go, winner announcement is imminent. No more ad breaks...

22:28 , Ellie Harrison

Woah:

22:24 , Ellie Harrison

Oh Luca, the supermarket is gonna be a very different experience from here on out

22:20 , Ellie Harrison

Ekin-Su’s face here is brilliant:

22:18 , Ellie Harrison

Pleeeeease make a show about Ekin-Su’s Italy trip

22:14 , Ellie Harrison

The winning couple of Love Island 2022 is.......................... Rebekah Vardy’s account............................................. (just kidding)

22:09 , Ellie Harrison

The winning couple will be crowned after the break... not long now!

22:08 , Ellie Harrison

Aw they were so chuffed with the parents of the year award

22:05 , Ellie Harrison

Dami: “I feel like it’s been a movie, or should I say TV show...”

22:04 , Ellie Harrison

The couple in third place is............... Indiyah and Dami!!!

22:03 , Ellie Harrison

Andrew says ‘I feel like I’ve won anyway’ because he gets to leave with Tasha

21:59 , Ellie Harrison

The couple in fourth place is Tasha and Andrew!!!!!

21:58 , Ellie Harrison

The results of the votes are innnnn

21:53 , Ellie Harrison

Voting is now closed! Fourth place couple will be announced after the break...

21:52 , Ellie Harrison

Ahaha Indiyah’s recorder moment was iconic. Let’s see that again...

21:48 , Ellie Harrison

Is “I licked her tit or whatever?” the quote of the series? Yes. Yes it is

21:44 , Ellie Harrison

The vote closes in eight minutes! Get those votes in...

How to vote for your favourite Love Island contestants

21:43 , Ellie Harrison

This:

21:39 , Ellie Harrison

OK I’m a wreck

21:38 , Ellie Harrison

Tasha quoted her dad in her declaration to Andrew. Here’s some Tasha’s dad content...

Love Island viewers praise Tasha’s dad after ‘meet the parents’ episode

21:36 , Ellie Harrison

These speeches have been absolutely packed with similes and metaphors

21:33 , Ellie Harrison

Dami’s hands are shaking and it’s too much

21:31 , Ellie Harrison

Luca was very emotional there!

21:29 , Ellie Harrison

Wheyyy!! Banter’s already had its first mention in a Love Island declaration. Thanks Gemma

21:23 , Ellie Harrison

Correct:

21:22 , Ellie Harrison

Tasha’s got a Bond girl thing going on

21:21 , Ellie Harrison

The girls look unreal. The boys look absolutely petrified

21:19 , Ellie Harrison

“We can go as cringey as we want with these, can’t we?” asks Ekin-Su, as the girls write their final declarations for the boys. Cannot wait to hear them

21:18 , Ellie Harrison

“Who needs men?” the girls ask themselves at their spa day. Hang on a minute, I thought this series was about all about finding a man to love

21:17 , Ellie Harrison

It must be so strange for the islanders having the villa full of people... who aren’t even wearing bikinis

21:15 , Ellie Harrison

If you just want to inhale more Love Island content in the ad break... here’s a first look at what’s to come tonight

21:13 , Ellie Harrison

Lots of people are tweeting their votes out already! Here’s how you can cast yours...

How to vote for your favourite Love Island contestants

21:11 , Ellie Harrison

Ekin-Su just did her best RP accent and now I’m certain a campaign is going to begin for an her to have a cameo in Bridgerton. I can see the memes already

21:09 , Ellie Harrison

The islanders are learning to do “spicy” Latin dancing and let’s just say some are taking to it more naturally than others

21:06 , Ellie Harrison

The islanders have got a text - they’ll be heading off to the Summer Ball tonight

21:06 , Ellie Harrison

It’s a champagne breakfast for the islanders on the final day... real life is going to be a shock

21:03 , Ellie Harrison

Aaaaand we’re off

With Davide and Ekin-Su the favourites to win...

20:59 , Ellie Harrison

... here’s some excellent Davide Dad content...

Love Island fans heap praise on Davide after his performance in the baby challenge

30-minute warning!

20:30 , Ellie Harrison

Just half an hour to go until the Love Island 2022 finale kicks off. Here’s a throwback to the biggest moments of the series to refresh your memory...

A look back over Love Island 2022’s best moments

The show is being criticised ahead of the finale

20:00 , Ellie Harrison

While there’s a lot of excitement for the finale, and many viewers will miss the series, many others have criticised Love Island bosses for an Aftersun montage that showed former contestant Danica being repeatedly rejected.

Read more here...

Love Island viewers criticise show for ‘embarrassing’ Danica with rejection montage

Davide and Ekin-Su are the favourites

19:30 , Ellie Harrison

Just 90 minutes now until the finale kicks off, and according to the bookies, Davide and Ekin-Su are odds-on to win, with William Hill placing the pair at 1/10. Andrew and Tasha are currently at 10/1, Luca and Gemma are at 12/1 and Dami and Indiyah are at 20/1...

Just two hours to go...

19:00 , Ellie Harrison

To celebrate the two-hour countdown, here is my favourite still from the series...

Davide and his crisp-carrying baby (ITV)
Davide and his crisp-carrying baby (ITV)

Something for the Ekin-Su fans...

18:30 , Ellie Harrison

Our deputy travel editor Lucy Thackray reckons Ekin-Su is the best contestant to have ever graced the Majorcan villa.

Find out why below...

Why Ekin-Su is the greatest Love Island contestant of all time

Meet the final four couples

17:59 , Ellie Harrison

With Adam and Paige booted out of the villa, there are just four couples left in the competition: Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Andrew and Tasha.

Read more about them here...

Meet the final couples competing to win Love Island 2022

The day of the final is here at last

17:37 , Ellie Harrison

Love Island 2022 is drawing to a close, meaning we can all get our lives back!

To get us in the mood – and up to date – ahead of the finale, here’s a look at what went down on Sunday night’s episode, which saw the contestants reunite with their loved ones.

Tasha’s dad went down especially well with viewers...

Love Island viewers praise Tasha’s dad after ‘meet the parents’ episode

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car