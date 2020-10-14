Love Island fans think Jon and Hannah from s1 should get back together

From Cosmopolitan

Love Island couples will always hold a special place in our hearts, even if things don't work out. From Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham to Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, there's something quite gripping about watching a romance unfold in the early stages.

And one couple that fans are still pretty keen on is Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark, who met (and, er, got engaged!) in season one of the ITV2 show. The pair reunited during the first episode of Love Island: What Happened Next last night, and it's safe to say Twitter thought the chemistry was undeniable.

The reunion was filmed pre-social distancing, which means the cast were able to reunite in the flesh - something which Jon revealed he found nerve-wracking. "I'm sweating!" he joked.

"I'm never normally nervous. I was nervous because I didn't know how they'd be with me. Seeing her today she looks amazing!"

Hannah admitted she had made an effort for the occasion, adding, "You know what it's like when you think you're going to see your ex. I thought I'll definitely doll myself up!"

View photos Photo credit: ITV2 More

View photos Photo credit: ITV2 More

Jon explained, "I've been blocked for four years on Instagram. It's been a breath of fresh air seeing her today. I'm now unblocked! I was in love with the girl, it didn't work out. It broke down and a lot was going on."

Hannah added, "He was cocky and it the end it broke down."

I just want Jon and Hannah back together 😫😫 #LoveIsland — Amy Hughes (@amyhughessx) October 13, 2020

I can’t be the only one that thinks jon still loves Hannah the way he was looking at her😭❤️ #loveisland #loveislandwhathappenednext — Amy Appleby (@AmyAppleby9) October 13, 2020

Nothing will ever beat #LoveIsland s1 and 2 and a just want Jon and Hannah to get back together — Megan Fullerton (@meganfullertonx) October 13, 2020









I think Jon and Hannah still got some unfinished business..like I can sense something in between them two 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIsland — I R I S H 😃😍😘❤️ (@iamirishkarla) October 13, 2020

Fans were all over the reunion on Twitter, commenting on how the chemistry was definitely still there. "I can’t be the only one that thinks Non still loves Hannah the way he was looking at her," one wrote.