Love Island fans spot Faye didn't like Chloe calling her 'terrifying'

Love Island fans noticed a bit of a tense moment between Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows during last night's reunion [5 August], when Chloe called Faye "terrifying".



As well as going over everything from Hugo Hammonds' feelings for Chloe and Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi going official, the Love Island Reunion also touched on Faye and Teddy Soares' almighty row.

Laura Whitmore asked the couple if they had watched the scenes, which broke Ofcom complaint records, back since leaving the villa, and how they felt about it now.

She then turned the attention to Chloe, and asked why the girls didn't step in to offer advice to Faye or try to calm the situation down. "We were terrified," Chloe admitted. "No one wanted to get in the way of the wrath of Faye, so we were hiding."

It's safe to say the comment didn't go down *that* well with Faye, who looked back at Chloe with a pout.

"Faye didn't look happy with Chloe's comment about being terrified," one person wrote, while another added, "Faye will have an issue with what Chloe said but she needed to hear it from someone."

A third put, "Chloe laughing through having to tell Laura they were all terrified of Faye is 100% her way of trying to ease the awkwardness because she’s still scared of her!"

Faye didn't look happy with chloe comment bout being terrified #LoveIsland — Lashelly (@Lashelly99) September 5, 2021

Faye will have an issue with what Chloe said but she needed to hear it from someone. — #000000 (@teearghh) September 5, 2021

Someone check on Chloe cause Faye looked like she wanted to slap her #LoveIsland — Camm ☁️ (@cammiemark) September 5, 2021

Chloe said Faye is terrifying. I’m dead 💀💀💀 #LoveIslandReunion — Tobi 🤍 (@tobeebayb) September 5, 2021

did y’all see the way faye looked at chloe when she said all the girls were terrified? if she goes missing omg pic.twitter.com/2x5sqKfUFk — sam (@ssameeyra) September 5, 2021

Chloe said we were afraid and Faye gave her bad eye #LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion — alexis (@baggyalt) September 5, 2021

That was a liiiittle awkward. But considering the pair were sharing Instagram Stories from dinner afterwards, we think their friendship survived!

