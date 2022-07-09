Love Island fans are rooting for Ekin-Su and Davide to win: ‘Please can these two get married’

(ITV)

Love Island fans have expressed their hopes that the villa’s most unlikely couple, Ekin-Su and Davide, will win the show.

The duo had a rocky start to their relationship, with Davide ending things with the Turkish actor shortly after she confessed to kissing fellow Islander, Jay, behind his back on the terrace.

But it seems that they have managed to rekindle their on-off love affair, having both chosen to remain coupled up with one another after a stint in Casa Amor.

Now, amid all of the drama surrounding other couples in the show – see Paige and Jacques, or Dami and Indiyah – fans are rooting for Ekin-Su and Davide to win the show.

“If you’d have told me a week ago that Davide and Ekin-Su would’ve been one of the strongest couples I’d have laughed,” tweeted one person.

Ekin Su and Davide are gonna win — Keeya Keys (@KeeyaKeys) July 8, 2022

“Ekin Su and Davide for final and win, it’s the only right answer,” added another.

Some viewers have even called for the couple to have their own reality TV show.

COME ON DAVIDE AND EKIN SU TO WIN! #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 7, 2022

“I want Davide and Ekin Su to win #loveisland get married, have loads of Turkish/Italian babies and set up their own reality tv show,” suggested one fan.

Another concurred: “Davide and Ekin Su to win. They’re the most hilarious couple going. Literally carrying the show.”

I’ll be channeling Ekin-Su energy all Summer 2022 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qQpFR3kjMQ — Charli Charlz ❤️ (@Charlicharlz1) June 12, 2022

Ekin-Su has been a fan favourite throughout the series, largely thanks to her penchant for causing chaos in the villa.

Her star power is such that people have even started referring to having “big Ekin-Su energy” on social media.

“Nah she’s actually started a movement #loveisland,” tweeted one viewer alongside a screengrab of a Spotify playlist titled “Ekin-Su energy” that has been liked by more than 8,400 people.

The playlist featured several pop anthems by female solo artists, including “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “IDGAF” by Dua Lipa.