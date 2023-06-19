Love Island fans cringe at awkward kiss

ITV

Love Island fans had conflicting feelings as Mehdi and Whitney shared their first kiss following a game in which the other islanders said they had no sexual chemistry.

Mehdi and Whitney recoupled in the recent recoupling, but the duo haven't seemed completely at ease with one another. This came to a head in Monday's episode when all the couples participated in a game called Situationships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The game involved each half of the couple answering a series of questions. If they both gave the same answer, they would progress. Otherwise, they'd have water tipped over them. One of the questions asked which couple they felt had the least sexual chemistry.

ITV

Related: Why Love Island's ratings drama is a shame

Most of the islanders – including Whitney herself – voted for Mehdi and Whitney.

Later, Mehdi approached Whitney and asked her to meet him on the terrace in five minutes. The two were then very giggly and shy around each other as Mehdi explained that he wanted a chance to spend time with just her.

Whitney responded positively to this and admitted that she felt like she was a school girl with a crush. Mehdi said he had a crush, too, but that there was something they hadn’t yet done. The two then kissed, with Mehdi coming away with make-up on his face.

ITV

Related: Gogglebox star says Love Island ace had boyfriend

But, many Love Island fans thought the moment was too "forced." One fan wrote: "This whole Mehdi and Whitney thing is so forced. Kinda uncomfortable to watch."

While another fan thought they kissed just to make up for their perceived lack of sexual chemistry: "Let’s be real, they only committed that scary act because everyone clocked onto their lack of chemistry, anything for 50k!"

Omg please this is so cringe, I wanna cry #loveIsland — Adriana (@adrianaldn_) June 19, 2023

Screaming 😱 lol that was not easy to watch #LoveIsland — Miss Yaa™ (@Yaa_01) June 19, 2023

However, they did have some support, with one fan saying: "Why am I grinning like an utter fool at Medhi and Whitney?! Every time I get out they pull me back in..."

And another fan wrote: "Okay fine I like Whitney & Mehdi and I want them in the final and they’re the only couple I’m enjoying atm, I’ll admit it."

Related: Love Island merchandise, gifts and more

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like