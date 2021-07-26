Love Island fans can't stop laughing at Toby's reaction to losing sports day

Photo credit: ITV

Love Island fans were LOVING last night's sports day challenge, which saw Islanders specifically paired up with their rivals. It was Toby's reaction to losing the challenge that really made people laugh.

The green team took on the pink team in a variety of classic sports day events, such as an egg and spoon race, sack race and three-legged race.

Viewers were not only treated to some hilariously competitive Islanders, but also noticed some of the targeted decisions made by producers. That included Toby and Hugo taking each other on after *that* recoupling speech, and Chloe and Abi going head-to-head.

Photo credit: ITV

"Producers pitting Hugo and Toby and Abi and Chloe against each other in the challenge," one person wrote, while another added, "Na these producers chose violence picking Hugo an Toby and Chloe and Abbie in them challenges [sic]."

Someone else put, "Omg Hugo v Toby in the sports day challenge!"

Chloe winning that challenge after what abi said was priceless 😭😭 #loveisland — bitch 🤪 (@myBxch3s11) July 25, 2021

Na these producers chose violence picking Hugo an Toby and Chloe and Abbie in them challenges 😭💀 #loveisland — chloè robertson (@cr0bb0x) July 25, 2021

Producers pitting Hugo and Toby and Abi and Chloe against each other in the challenge be like #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/eKYRfnWfgB — Charlotte Tutton (@Char_Tutton) July 25, 2021

Other fans were in hysterics over Toby's reaction to losing the challenge. After his team were announced as the runners-up, the 22-year-old went over to the gym area to lift some weights.

Story continues

Photo credit: ITV

"Toby not sleeping tonight due to the rage he is feeling losing that sports day," one person joked, while another put, "Toby pumping weights in the mirror after losing at sports day to Chloe's team to look hard & Abi looking like she was getting the biggest ick."

Toby not sleeping tonight due to the rage he is feeling loosing that sports day #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/UrLad6SxeA — Christina Maloney (@cmaloney6912) July 25, 2021

Toby pumping weights straight after losing the Sports Day Challenge is the funniest moment of the series so far #LoveIsland — DJ LoZzAtRoN (@Lauren_Pascal) July 25, 2021

Toby pumping weights in the mirror after losing at sports day to chloes team to look hard & abi looking like she was getting the biggest ick #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/3bSVuPbqyY — hugo hate account (@lauuren05) July 25, 2021

Toby is too upset😭😭 I feel like he actually thinks this is secondary school and this sports day was for house points😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LNGSKbZIj3 — Thomas Perdicou😅📈 (@TPerd1) July 25, 2021

Toby looks like that one Angry kid who takes sports day too seriously #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QRKENtN8eU — Ellie ™️ (@elliemillward05) July 25, 2021





Ahh, Love Island.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.









You Might Also Like