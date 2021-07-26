Love Island fans can't stop laughing at Toby's reaction to losing sports day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Editors
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Love Island fans were LOVING last night's sports day challenge, which saw Islanders specifically paired up with their rivals. It was Toby's reaction to losing the challenge that really made people laugh.

The green team took on the pink team in a variety of classic sports day events, such as an egg and spoon race, sack race and three-legged race.

Viewers were not only treated to some hilariously competitive Islanders, but also noticed some of the targeted decisions made by producers. That included Toby and Hugo taking each other on after *that* recoupling speech, and Chloe and Abi going head-to-head.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

"Producers pitting Hugo and Toby and Abi and Chloe against each other in the challenge," one person wrote, while another added, "Na these producers chose violence picking Hugo an Toby and Chloe and Abbie in them challenges [sic]."

Someone else put, "Omg Hugo v Toby in the sports day challenge!"

Other fans were in hysterics over Toby's reaction to losing the challenge. After his team were announced as the runners-up, the 22-year-old went over to the gym area to lift some weights.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

"Toby not sleeping tonight due to the rage he is feeling losing that sports day," one person joked, while another put, "Toby pumping weights in the mirror after losing at sports day to Chloe's team to look hard & Abi looking like she was getting the biggest ick."



Ahh, Love Island.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.



You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories