Love Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned 2022 winners in live final

Ekin-Su and Davide, both 27, will share the £50,000 prize money

Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned the winners of Love Island, winning the show's £50,000 prize money.

The pair, both 27, said they "couldn't believe" they'd won, describing their time on the show as a "dream".

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is an actress, singer and model from Essex, while Davide Sanclimenti is from Rome, Italy.

During an ad break, ITV2 played a trailer for Big Brother, confirming rumours that the reality show will be revived on the channel in 2023.

Presenter Laura Whitmore announced Ekin-Su and Davide as the winners of the hugely successful ITV2 show during Monday's live final.

Speaking to Whitmore earlier in the episode, Davide said it was "100% a dream to be here with her [Ekin-Su]"".

Ekin-Su said: "It feels so surreal, finding the man of your dreams and just growing, I'm lost for words."

She described her relationship with Davide as "absolutely bonkers, crazy, romantic and fun".

Gemma and Luca were named the runners-up, while the the third-placed couple was Indiyah and Dami.

Tasha, the show's first deaf contestant, and her partner Andrew, finished in fourth place.

Laura Whitmore hosted the final live at the villa in Mallorca

Reflecting on their journey, Ekin-Su said: "There was an instant spark, a genuine butterfly feeling, and there was a caring and intelligent side I was really attracted to."

Davide, who was originally coupled up with Gemma, added: "As soon as I saw her [Ekin-Su], my head turned, I was like 'wow'. There was initial attraction."

Earlier in the final, the islanders were seen taking part in a salsa lesson with professional dancers, who taught them some Latin moves ahead of the Love Island summer ball.

At the ball, the couples read letters to one another about their journey throughout the series, before showing off their dance routines and finally jumping into the Mallorca villa's swimming pool.

This series of the ITV2 dating show has been popular with viewers, with most episodes attracting an audience of more than three million.