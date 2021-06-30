Love Island’s earliest ever islander to leave the villa after just 48 hours

Love Island’s earliest islander ever to leave the villa after just 48 hours (ITV)

Love Island has already said goodbye to its first Islander just two days after the new series kicked off which is unheard of in the history of the show, according to reports.

Tuesday night’s cliffhanger left fans on the edge of their seat waiting to find out who new bombshell Chloe Burrows will choose to recouple with.

The star had only 24 hours to make her decision after her late entrance to the villa at the end of the first episode.

Normally on Love Island, the first islander leaves after around six days in the villa — with just a few exceptions.

By comparison, Callum McLeod, from series five, left on day five in the villa.

Ollie Williams, from series six, left voluntarily after four days following a storm of headlines about photographs of the islander posing with dead animals.

In Wednesday night’s hotly-anticipated episode, the islander who is left single will be booted out the villa in the earliest ever depature — according to MailOnline.

Tuesday teased the moment Chloe Burrows cherry picked who she wanted to couple up with but it did not give fans a hint on who the lucky man could be.

The news, which is expected to shock fans, came after Tuesday night’s cliffhanger left social media users annoyed.

During her speech, the financial services marketing executive explained her reasons for why she had chosen the man.

She told the group around the firepit: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.

“Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.

